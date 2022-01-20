US: Voting Bill Collapses In Senate As Democrats Fail To Change Republican Filibuster

Despite the Democrats considering the Voting legislation as vital, the bill collapsed on Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing the rules of the Senate to overcome a Republican filibuster after the debate. In a massive defeat for US President Joe Biden and his party coming close to his first year in office, the legislation failed even though the debate that took place was piercing.

According to The Associated Press, the speeches during the debate often carried the echoes of an earlier era when the Senate filibuster was deployed by the opponents of civil rights legislation. However, Democrats still could not persuade holdout senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to change the Senate procedures on this one voting bill to allow the simple majority for advancement.

Following the vote, Biden said, “I am profoundly disappointed.” However, US President said that he is “not deterred” and pledged to “explore every measure and use every tool at our disposal to stand up for democracy.”

The collapse of the voting legislation came at a time when voting rights advocates have been warning that Republican-led states in the country are passing the laws making it difficult for Black Americans and others to vote by consolidating polling locations, requiring certain types of identification and ordering other changes. It is to note that US Vice President Kamala Harris briefly presided over the Senate and had the power to break the 50-50 tie in the Senate if required. But, she left before the final vote. The change in the rules was rejected 52-48, with Manchin and Sinema joining the Republicans in opposition.

What is the bill about?

The bill introduced by Democrats called the ‘Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act’ would make Election Day a national holiday and ensure access to early voting and mail-in ballots. The mail-in ballots would have been specifically popular during the COVID-19 pandemic and enabled the US Justice Department to intervene in states with a history of voter interference, among several other changes.

The bill has passed in the Democrat-led House. Manchin and Sinema said that they support the legislation but Democrats still fell short of 60 votes which are required to surpass the Republican filibuster. The filibuster is basically seen as a tactic used by opponents of a proposed law to prevent the measure’s final passage.

(Image: AP)

