US Vows To Provide 10 Mn More COVID Tests For Schools Per Month Amid Spike In Infection

White House on Wednesday, January 12, announced that it will ramp up the provision of the COVID-19 testing kits to 10 million per month to the schools across the country amid a significant surge in the COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The supply would be an addition to US President Biden’s weeks-old commitment that required the delivery of over 500 million at-home tests. “Keeping schools open safely is a top priority,” said the White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, according to a statement published by the White House.

Biden administration wants to help schools implement proven prevention measures, and to ensure the same, the US President approved $130 billion in American Rescue Plan funding that involves an additional $10 billion to support COVID testing in schools, Zients said. Expanding the testing kits availability would help keep the district to keep classrooms open amid the shortages. The US will distribute 5 million rapid tests to schools and an additional 5 million PCR tests separately which will make available via the US Department of Health and Human Services [USHHS], the White House announced.

"The president is clear: The nation's schools can and should be open. And we have given state and local leaders the resources to ensure they can be open," White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients told a press briefing on Jan. 12, Wednesday. “These 10 million additional tests each month will allow schools to double the volume of testing they were performing in November,” he added.

COVID-19 cases average to 751,000 per day

Zients read out the data as he said that across the United States, more than 96 percent of K-through-12 schools are open for in-person learning amid the upsurge of the Omicron. And hence, there is an unprecedented demand for testing. “So we need to ensure school leaders have the support they need to meet that demand,” said the White House health official. The total 10 million additional testing kits, which will be made available each month, will allow schools to double the volume of testing, the latter emphasized. The decision comes as the US’ seven-day daily average of COVID-19 cases stood at a record high, an estimated 751,000 cases per day. This was an increase of about 47 percent compared with the previous week. The daily deaths averaged at about 1,600 per day.