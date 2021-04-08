US Vows To Withdraw Troops From Iraq, No Timetable Set As Third Round Of Talks Conclude

The United States on April 7 pledged to retract all remaining American combat forces from Iraq but both nations did not fix the timetable of what would be the second withdrawal since the 2003 invasion. Statements were issued by both sides after the third round of strategic US-Iraq talks on Wednesday where the delegates said that the timing of such redeployment would be determined in the upcoming talks but did not specify when they would take place. Both US and Iraq emphasised that there is a need for continued security cooperation.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the American and Iraqi delegates met virtually on Wednesday to continue the talks that were started in June 2020 under former US President Donald Trump administration. The April 7 round was the first under US President Joe Biden’s administration and it covered a range of issues including the presence of American troops in Iraq. US delegation was led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Iraqi delegation by Foreign Minister Faud Hussain.

"The parties confirmed that the mission of US and coalition forces has now transitioned to one focused on training and advisory tasks, thereby allowing for the redeployment of any remaining combat forces from Iraq, with the timing to be established in upcoming technical talks," a joint statement said. READ | Iraq judge who presided over Saddam's trial dies of COVID-19

US-Iraq talks amid tensions with Iran

As per reports, Iraq walked carefully on a thin line in balancing relations with the United States and Iran as it shares religious ties with its Shiite-majority neighbour. The calls for the redeployment of US forces in Iraq had escalated in January 2020 after Trump had directed the assassination in Baghdad of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Tensions between the US and Iran have been high since then. Recently, in the first military action ordered by Biden, US forces carried out airstrikes against targets in Syria or Iranian-linked militia following the killing of a contractor for US-led coalition and other American personnel.

"We've all been working to an eventual redeployment," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, "when there's no need for American support on the ground."

Image credits: AP