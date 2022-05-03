US VP Harris Tests COVID Negative After Undergoing Pfizer's Antiviral Oral Pill Treatment

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday tested negative for COVID-19 after six days of undergoing anti-viral oral pill treatment. The US VP was cleared to return to the White House after she received a negative rapid antigen test (RAT), informed Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen.

Allen further said that Kamala Harris will continue wearing a "well-fitted mask while around others" until 10 days to avert any potential risks and to adhere to the norms outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Associated Press reported. On testing positive, Harris was completely asymptomatic and had been quarantined at the Naval Observatory Residence, the White House had informed. She tested positive for the virus shortly after returning from a long trip to her home state California.

While the CDC permits civilians to leave homes without negative tests, at least 6 days they have tested positive, White House guidelines state that all staff, if tested positive, have to provide a negative RAT test before they rejoin office. Harris was prescribed Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid last week after she tested positive for the virus on April 25.

WHO 'strongly recommends' Paxlovid

It is pertinent to mention here that the World Health Organisation (WHO) last month "strongly recommended" Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid for COVID-19 patients with milder symptoms. The approval comes after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signed emergency use authorisation (EUA) of Paxlovid in both high-risk adults and mild-to-moderate adult and pediatric patients. WHO's current recommendation is based on new data from two randomised controlled trials on 3,078 patients. The data revealed that Paxlovid consumption reduced 85% of hospitalisation among COVID patients,10% of which is from the high-risk group. That means 84 fewer people were likely to be hospitalised among 1000 infected.

What to know about Paxlovid?

Pfizer's Paxlovid is a combination of two anti-viral pills (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets). It is advised for both high-risk adults and high-risk pediatric patients from 12 years and above. The "breakthrough therapy," according to Pfizer CEO Albert Burla, has the capability to significantly reduce hospitalisations and dead. EUA based on clinical data from the EPIC-HR study, also showed that PAXLOVID reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% (within three days of symptom onset) and 88% (within five days of symptom onset) compared to placebo, according to the company's findings, according to Yale Medicine.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)