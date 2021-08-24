US VP Kamala Harris Accuses China Of 'coercion And Intimidation' In South China Sea

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, accused China of ‘coercion and intimidation' to support the unlawful claims in the disputed regions of the South China Sea. Apart from stating one of the most direct remarks against the Xi Jinping-led communist government in China, Harris also said that the South Asian region was critical to American security. US VP began her seven-day trip to Singapore and Vietnam on Sunday, 22 August 2021, and aimed at addressing the increasing security and economic influence of China.

As per reports, US President Joe Biden administration’s crucial focus remains on diverting the attention and resources to Southeast Asia as it repositions the country away from the old security preoccupations with the withdrawal of the American troops from Afghanistan. Including US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, the officials in the Biden administration have termed the tensions with China “the biggest geopolitical test" of the century. Meanwhile, amid deteriorating ties with Beijing, US officials have indulged in high-profile visits to Southeast Asia.

"We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea," Harris said in a speech in Singapore.

"These unlawful claims have been rejected by the 2016 arbitral tribunal decision, and Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations," she said while referring to an international tribunal's ruling over China's claims in The Hague.

China claims most of South China Sea

China has dismissed the international tribunal rulling and has instead reiterated its claim over most of the disputed waters within the ‘Nine Dash Line’ on its maps including parts claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. The Chinese government has also established military outposts on artificial islands in the waters that often trigger tensions in the region as they are crossed by crucial shipping lanes. These islands also contain gas fields and rich fishing grounds.

Amid China’s claims, the United States Navy regularly conducts “freedom of navigation” operations through the disputed waters prompting criticism from China. Beijing has repeatedly objected to US Navy operations saying that they do not promote peace or stability.

IMAGE: AP

(With PTI Inputs)