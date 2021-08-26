US VP Kamala Harris Asks Vietnam To 'free Political Dissidents' On Southeast Asia Visit

In a significant development after meeting the Vietnamese leaders, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said that in her dialogue, she raised issues of human rights and restrictions. While addressing a news conference, the US Vice President said that she is not going to shy away from difficult conversations, and that they must be held between partners to strengthen a relationship. While Harris did not divulge details regarding her talk with the Vietnamese leaders, she confirmed that she raised this difficult issue.

I am honored to be here in Vietnam.



Vietnam, and all of Southeast Asia, matters to the people, prosperity, and security of the United States. pic.twitter.com/i4EJ8W64So — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 25, 2021

While interacting with mediapersons on her visit, Harris said that she urged the Vietnamese government specifically about the release of opponents. It must be noted that Vietnam has been facing consistent criticism for imposing forceful laws such as restrictions on freedom of expression, restrictions on the press, and arrests of opponents. However, when asked why America criticizes China for similar abuses, but on the other hand, is establishing a strong partnership with Vietnam, which practices the same, Harris did not respond.

On our way to Southeast Asia to visit Singapore and Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/DrLwSDMuhZ — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 21, 2021

US VP Kamala Harris urged Vietnamese leaders to free political dissidents

In a bid to strengthen the international relationship with Southeast Asian countries, American Vice President Harris was on a weeklong visit to the region, where she interacted with top leaders of Singapore and Vietnam and talked about China as it is a dominant force there. During her visit, she made several deals with both countries including, cyber defense, COVID assistance, and vaccination help. However, in the last leg of her tour, she attracted the attention of the Vietnamese leader to pressing issues like civil liberties, human rights, political dissidents, and press freedom. She also interacted with activists working on LGBTQ rights and climate change.

Supply chain resilience matters to the American people and Singapore plays a critical role in the global supply chain. I met with private sector leaders to discuss strengthening supply chains and ending semiconductor chip shortages, so that businesses in both countries can grow. pic.twitter.com/UVYU2HnTl3 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 25, 2021

While addressing the press conference, Harris was asked a couple of questions that went unanswered. When she was asked to speak about the situation Afghanistan, she did not answer and took another question. On being asked how America would evaluate success in the evacuation mission, she didn't answer it either. However, Harris said her objective now was to establish positive relations with countries in the region and increase co-operation. Earlier on Wednesday, she said the US was going to find ways to stop China from bullying neighboring countries on maritime security issues and would also pressure Beijing to abide by the United Nations Law of the Sea.

