United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday condemned the tragic Texas school shooting which is believed to claim the lives of 18 children and three adults. She asserted that the country must have the courage to take a stand against gun violence and called for an action to prevent such shootings.

Extending condolences to the victims' family, she said: "Our hearts keep getting broken…and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families”.

"As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action," Harris said. And to "understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again."

Harris’ remarks came as a Texas senator, who said he was briefed by the law enforcement, confirmed that the death toll of Texas school shooting has mounted to 18 students and 3 others. It is to note that the Tuesday shooting at Uvalde school came just a few days after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The back-to-back mass shootings have reignited the debate around gun control laws in the United States.

Harris, speaking at a previously scheduled event for the Asian Pacific American Institute, said that it was a “rough night”. The US VP remarked, “While we don't know all the details yet, we do know that there are parents who have lost children, families that have lost children and their loved ones, of course, and many others who may have been injured."

Texas school shooting kills 21

On yet another horrific day of gun violence in the United States, an 18-year-old man in Texas opened fire in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed at least 21. The shooting took place in a town of about 15,000 people which lies at least 85 miles west of San Antonio in southwest Texas. The shooter opened fire at the school whose school district, the Uvalde school district, has an enrollment of under 600 students. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman was named Salvador Ramos and the shooter is “deceased and it is believed responding officers killed him”. Abbott also informed that the shooter had a handgun and “may have also had a rifle”. The Governor has ordered police investigation into the shooting.

Time to enact commonsense, life-saving legislation against gun violence: Speaker Pelosi

"It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people & join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law," said Pelosi in a string of tweets after the Texas school shooting.

