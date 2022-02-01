US VP Kamala Harris Drove Within Yards Of Pipe Bomb Near DNC HQ On Jan 6, 2021: Report

On January 6, 2021, US Vice President Kamala Harris drove within yards of a pipe bomb left outside the Democratic National Committee and stayed inside for over two hours before the bomb was discovered, according to reports. Harris was previously aware of her vicinity to the explosive, but not how close or for how long.

The new details in the case were reported by CNN as part of a series of alarming events in Washington on the day Congress met to certify Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump. There was also a pipe bomb left near the Republican National Committee. However, no suspect has been named or caught more than a year later.

"Harris pulled into DNC headquarters in Washington at around 11.30am ET with her motorcade through the garage leading to the parking deck near where law enforcement discovered the pipe bomb," CNN reported, citing numerous sources.

The CNN report also quoted a document from the United States Capitol Police Department, which stated that an anonymous 'protectee' was removed from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) building at around 1.14 pm ET, seven minutes after Capitol Police began investigating the bomb. When Politico initially broke the news, the protectee was identified as Harris, although it was unclear how long she had been in the facility.

Politico previously reported, citing four sources related to her actions on January 6, that US VP Kamala Harris was present at the DNC headquarters when a pipe bomb was discovered outside the facility. According to the sources, Harris was escorted out of the DNC premises about seven minutes after US Capitol Police began analyzing a possible pipe bomb that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had deemed "viable." The media agency reported that the DNC bomb threat was defused around 4:36 p.m.

Over 700 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots, including 11 members of a far-right militia who face seditious conspiracy charges. One rioter admitted to having Molotov cocktails, firearms, and other weapons with him. The rioters attacked after Donald Trump ordered them to "fight like hell" in order to support his lie that he was defeated by Biden due to voter fraud.

Furthermore, over 100 police officers were hurt, and seven civilians died during the January 6 Capitol riots. Trump was impeached but found not guilty, however, criminal charges have been proposed by a House committee. Former Trump aide Steve Bannon, on the other hand, has pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)