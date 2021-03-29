US VP Kamala Harris Extends Holi Greetings With Message For 'positivity' Amid Trying Times

On the occasion of Holi, the United States Vice President Kamala Harris extended her greetings, saying the festival is all about "positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together". It is important to note that the US Vice President has Indian roots. Kamala has been quite popular in India due to her maternal roots.

US VP Harris took to Twitter and said, "Happy Holi! Holi is best known for vibrant colors that are tossed at friends and loved ones. Full of joy, Holi is all about positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together. A message that's been embodied by communities across the world during these tough times."

Holi: Festival Of Colours

This year Holi is being celebrated on March 29. The festival of Holi is widely known for its colours and sweets. While it is traditionally a Hindu festival, Holi has now truly become a social gathering wherein people of all communities join the celebration happily. Sweets like Gujiya, Rasgulla, Laddu etc are very commonly found in households celebrating Holi. The ancient Hindu festival has grown in popularity across the world in the past few years and the story behind it is still one of India’s most popular folklore.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)