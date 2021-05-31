US VP Kamala Harris Faces Backlash For Tweeting ‘enjoy The Long Weekend', Here's Why

The United States' Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed by the netizens on Sunday for tweeting a picture of hers with the caption 'enjoy the long weekend'. Harris' post came a day before Memorial Day, which is marked as a federal holiday in the country on the last Monday of May to remember those slain soldiers who died while serving in the US military.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

On Sunday evening, the Vice President tweeted honoring 'servicemen and women' who risked their lives for the US.

Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 30, 2021

A cartoon artist drew criticism through a graphic of Kamala Harris questioning how the 'long weekend' is going.

"Not a long weekend" tweeted a citizen while adding 'this is powerful and necessary afternoon'

This was a powerful, necessary afternoon.



Not a long weekend. @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/CsjKL5Ez26 — Anna Margaret Dove (@AnnaDove___) May 31, 2021

Citizens felt enraged as Vice President failed to add thoughts of Memorial Day and added a candid photo of herself smiling. This post came hours after she tweeted praising Midshipman Sydney Barber who made history as the first black woman to serve as Brigade Commander at the US Naval Academy.

US Memorial Day

Since 1971, Memorial Day is marked as an official federal holiday to honor US military soldiers who martyred while serving in the army. Every year it is celebrated on the last Monday of May and people visit cemeteries, memorials with friends and families paying respects to those who have passed. For US citizens, the three-day-long holiday weekend is also a time for barbecues, road trips, beach visits, and family visits to kick off the summer, reported Newsweek.

US patriots tweeted to remind Vice President that 'It is Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is our time as a nation to honor our Fallen'.

It is Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is our time as a nation to honor our Fallen. It is our dedicated time to reflect on our war fighters, those who paid the ultimate price for our Freedom. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) May 29, 2021

Another verified Twitter user wrote 'They are destroying America so I should have known.'