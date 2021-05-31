Last Updated:

US VP Kamala Harris Faces Backlash For Tweeting ‘enjoy The Long Weekend', Here's Why

US Vice President was slammed because her caption 'enjoy the long weekend' with photo came a day before Memorial Day when martyred soldiers are honored.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Kamala Harris

Image: AP


The United States' Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed by the netizens on Sunday for tweeting a picture of hers with the caption 'enjoy the long weekend'. Harris' post came a day before Memorial Day, which is marked as a federal holiday in the country on the last Monday of May to remember those slain soldiers who died while serving in the US military. 

On Sunday evening, the Vice President tweeted honoring 'servicemen and women' who risked their lives for the US. 

A cartoon artist drew criticism through a graphic of Kamala Harris questioning how the 'long weekend' is going. 

"Not a long weekend" tweeted a citizen while adding 'this is powerful and necessary afternoon'

Citizens felt enraged as Vice President failed to add thoughts of Memorial Day and added a candid photo of herself smiling. This post came hours after she tweeted praising Midshipman Sydney Barber who made history as the first black woman to serve as Brigade Commander at the US Naval Academy.

READ | Imran Khan's MP demands Pakistan declare 'Jihad' against Israel; slams US VP Kamala Harris

US Memorial Day

Since 1971, Memorial Day is marked as an official federal holiday to honor US military soldiers who martyred while serving in the army. Every year it is celebrated on the last Monday of May and people visit cemeteries, memorials with friends and families paying respects to those who have passed. For US citizens, the three-day-long holiday weekend is also a time for barbecues, road trips, beach visits, and family visits to kick off the summer, reported Newsweek. 

READ | Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' incomes dropped dramatically in 2020, tax returns show

US patriots tweeted to remind Vice President that 'It is Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is our time as a nation to honor our Fallen'. 

READ | US VP Kamala Harris delivers message of solidarity as India battles second COVID-19 wave

Another verified Twitter user wrote 'They are destroying America so I should have known.'

 

READ | Memorial Day: Expect crowded airports, packed Florida hotels
READ | Biden to troops before Memorial Day: 'We owe you'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND