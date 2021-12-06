US VP Kamala Harris Is 'bully' & A 'soul-destroying Boss', Reveal Ex-staffers: Report

US Vice President Kamala Harris is described as a “bully” in the latest report which is branded as the “common denominator” behind the recent exodus of her senior staff. The Washington Post cited staffers saying that Harris’ management style was “soul-destroying” just days after her spokesperson and longtime aide Symone Sanders announced her departure. Former Harris aide, Gil Duran told the paper that who else will Harris “bring in and burn through and have [them] pretend they’re retiring for positive reasons?”

Duran also told The Washington Post that US VP’s “destructive patterns” were behind the mass exit of Sanders and communications director Ashley Etienne. He was quoted by the paper as saying that one of the things that Harris’ staff has said in their chats among each other is “what common denominator through all this and it’s her”. Additionally, the paper cited another former staffer claiming that the vice president failed to read briefing materials then lambasts at others when she is left unprepared.

The unnamed staffer was quoted by The Washington Post as saying that it remains clear that her staff is not working with somebody “who is willing to do the prep and the work”. The staffer reportedly added, “With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you constantly sort of propping up a bully, and it’s not really clear why.”

One staffer says Harris is not unreasonable

However, the same Washington Post report quoted another former staffer saying that even though Harris is a demanding boss, she is not unreasonable. Sean Clegg, who worked for US VP back in 2008 when she was San Francisco’s district attorney said that he never had an experience in his long history of working with Harris where he "felt like she was unfair”.

Clegg noted that Harris calls people on bulls*** and does make people uncomfortable sometimes. But, he added that “If she were a man with her management style, she would have a TV show called ‘The Apprentice.’ ”

It is also pertinent to note that the US VP has been constantly under criticism ever since she acquired the office in January this year and created history. Republicans have attacked Harris for her failure to visit the southern border even after having an immigration portfolio. She was also condemned by Republicans over rumblings about her management style that have been fueled by staff turnover.

