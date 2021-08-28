US VP Kamala Harris Takes Time Off To Appreciate Orchid Named After Her In Singapore

US Vice President Kamala Harris, during her Southeast Asia trip, took some leisure time out of her busy schedule to appreciate an orchid that Singapore had named after her.

Harris' surprising visit came during her week-long trip to Singapore and Vietnam. During the visit, she spared some time to check out an orchid that the country named after her — a light Fuschia hybrid named Papilionanda Kamala Harris. She was also seen interacting with the media while talking a glimpse of the orchid.

"Oh, this is extraordinary,” she marvelled as she took a brief tour of the lush Flower Field room of Singapore’s iconic Gardens by the Bay on Tuesday.

(Image: AP)

'A brief, rare moment of normalcy'

According to some former diplomats quoted by AP , a brief and rare moment of normalcy for Harris came after she had a tough routine during the first day of her trip. She had to answer several pressing questions about the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Later, Harris also had to face the "wrath" of diplomats for the killing of at least 13 US troops in a suicide bombing attack near Abbey Gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on 26 August.

During her trip, Harris also decided to travel to Vietnam after several media reports published concerns about potential health attacks against the American diplomats there.

'Vice President had a tough time convincing allies'

"Buffeted by these concerns about things that were happening both in Hanoi and elsewhere, they held pretty steady,” said Ted Osius, who served as US ambassador to Vietnam under former US President Barack Obama. “They delivered key messages to our partners and showed both continuity and a future for the relationships, by the fact that they had steady nerves and they continued with the trip, even despite these challenges.” Further, Osius said that the Vice President had a tough time convincing its allies that the United States can be trusted to stand by its commitments. Osius said the Vietnamese now “know that we trust each other enough to be able to carry on, even in turbulent, unusual times.”

(Image: AP)

Harris plays safe

During the week-long trip, Harris tried to maintain a safe path while delivering speeches about the withdrawal of US forces from the war-torn country and also explaining the future agenda of the country. She was always noticed in a defensive mode and reiterated about the safe evacuation of US and Afghan nationals. Earlier, Harris drew criticism from Democrats for warning migrants not to come to the USA, and from Republicans for refusing questions about her decision to not visit the US' southern border.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)