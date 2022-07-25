US: Waitress Tipped A Staggering Rs. 2.4 Lakh; 'Tip For Jesus' Says Customer

A small gesture can make anybody's day and sometimes doing good for others is just relieving. As of now, a waitress at a Pennsylvania-based restaurant was shocked after receiving a tip of $3,000 on a $13 bill from an out-of-town man. The waitress couldn't comprehend the generosity of the customer.

The US-based waitress, Mariana Lambert, said she recently waited on a customer at Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She was shocked with an Rs. 2.4 lakh tip alongside the original Rs. 1,040 for an order of stromboli. "We ran his card, and everything went through. We took his ID and took pictures of everything. They waited a little bit to make sure it was legit and went through, and it ended up being real," Mariana told WNEP-TV.

'Tip for Jesus', says customer

As per the WNEP-TV, the manager at Alfredo’s, Matt Martini, spoke to the man identified as Eric Smith, who explained he was from out of town and had left the generous pourboire as part of the “Tips for Jesus” trend on social media. His handwriting on the receipt read, “Tips for Jesus”. "It really meant a lot to me because everyone's going through stuff. It really touched my heart. I still can't believe it. I'm still in shock," Mariana said.

(Image: Unsplash)