US Waives In-person Interviews For H-1B, Other Visas Amid COVID Concerns| All Details Here

In an attempt to facilitate nonimmigrant travel and reduce visa wait times, the United States has temporarily waived the in-person interviews for H-1B and different types of other non-immigrant visas until December 31. In a statement, the Department of State announced that it “recognises the positive impact of temporary work visa holders on the US economy” and therefore will no longer conduct interviews in person for certain individual petition-based nonimmigrant work visas and their qualifying derivatives.

“The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the Department’s visa processing capacity,” the US Department of State explained. “As global travel rebounds, we are taking these temporary steps to further our commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as our priority,” it added. “We made this determination with the concurrence of our Department of Homeland Security partners.”

The rule is applicable for visas in the following categories: Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), Trainee or Special Education Visitors (H-3 visas), Intracompany Transferees (L visas), Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement (O visas), Athletes, Artists, and Entertainers (P visas), and Participants in International Cultural Exchange Programs (Q visas). It also applies to certain other categories of nonimmigrant visas such as the Temporary Agricultural and Non-agricultural Workers (H-2 visas), Students (F and M visas), and Student Exchange Visitors (Academic J visas).

Blinken gives consular officers ability to waive off visa interviews

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken extended consular officers’ current ability to waive off any interviews, recognsing the “many contributions of international visitors” in the United States, the State Department said. Additionally, the authorization to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa in the same visa class within 48 months of the prior visa’s expiration has also been extended indefinitely. Although, the US embassies and consulates may still require an in-person interview on a case-by-case basis.

Last month, the Biden administration agreed to provide automatic work authorization permits to spouses of H-1B visa holders for the benefit of the thousands of immigrants in the United States. The US Department of State reached an agreement in a class-action lawsuit that will make it easier for immigrant spouses without a visa to work in the US without having to re-apply for work authorization. "This (H-4 visa holders) is a group that always met the regulatory test for an automatic extension of EADs (employment authorization documents), but the agency previously prohibited them from that benefit and forced them to wait for reauthorization," Jon Wasden from AILA reportedly informed.

"People were suffering. They were losing their high-paying jobs for absolutely no legitimate reason causing harm to them and US businesses," he continued. However, as per the new regulation, the L-2 spouses were granted automatic work authorisation by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which means they will no longer need to apply for a separate work permit before arriving in the United States.