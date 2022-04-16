US Wants China To Pay 'greater Price' For Its Actions Across Globe, Says Senator Graham

United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday stated that the nation wants China to pay a "greater price" for its activities and actions across the world, particularly for its alleged backing for Russia during the invasion of Ukraine and cyberattacks on Taiwan. These comments of Graham came at a time when he is presently visiting Taiwan as part of a group of six US politicians led by Senator Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. According to a Sputnik report, the team landed in Taiwan on an unannounced visit to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

Honored to be in #Taiwan where freedom reigns.



The courageous people of Taiwan 🇹🇼 are great allies of the United States 🇺🇸 and a beacon of freedom in a troubled region. https://t.co/MjzLmJ2jJW — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 14, 2022

Speaking with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Lindsey Graham asserted, “We are going to start making China pay a greater price for what they are doing all over the world. The support for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has come with a price." Indicating Taiwan’s economy and people, he added, “The never-ending cyber-attacks on your economy and your people by the Communist Chinese needs to come with a price."

Furthermore, speculations regarding the US legislators' visit have been circulating for a few weeks, with the visit originally scheduled for last weekend. As per media reports, the delegation's visit was postponed after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for the COVID-19.

The visit of US senators to Taiwan, according to Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian, is gravely undermining the foundation of China-US ties. Beijing has often chastised the US for maintaining formal ties with Taiwan, claiming that such activities violate China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and contribute to regional instability.

US reaffirmed its support for Taiwan

In February, the US State Department reaffirmed its support for Taiwan, saying that it is "rock solid" and helps to regional peace and stability. The authorities declared that they will continue to deepen their ties with democratic Taiwan in order to achieve common development, security, as well as values with its partners. They went on to say that they will continue to back Taiwan's credible self-defense.

According to media reports, the authorities had noted, "There has been no change to America's one-China policy which is based on Taiwan's relation act, the three joint communique and six assurances. US support for Taiwan is rock solid.”

(Image: AP)