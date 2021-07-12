US Warns China Against Attack On Philippine Forces In The South China Sea

As part of a 70-year-old mutual defence treaty, the US has warned China that it will support the Philippines' armed forces in the South China Sea if they are attacked. The remarks were made late on Sunday by US State Secretary Antony Blinken, ahead of the fifth anniversary of a legal verdict that rejected Beijing's claims to the waters.

Blinken said that the rules-based maritime order is under more threat nowhere than in the South China Sea. He also accused China of continuing to "coerce and intimidate Southeast Asian coastline states, endangering freedom of navigation in this vital global corridor."

Joe Biden administration supports Trump's policy

The administration of US President Joe Biden has stated that it supports a Trump-era policy that denies China's claims to offshore resources in the majority of the South China Sea.

Last year, the Trump administration came out in support of the verdict but also stated that it considered almost all Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea outside of China's internationally recognised waters to be invalid. The statement issued on Sunday supports Trump's view, which was previously stated by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and the Philippines requires both countries to come to each other's help in the event of an attack.

Although the US claims neutrality in territorial disputes, it has effectively sided with the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, all of whom reject Chinese claims to marine areas encompassing disputed South China Sea islands, reefs, and shoals.

China likely to be furious with Biden administration

China responded vehemently to the Trump administration's statement, and the Biden administration's choice to keep and enhance it is sure to enrage China even more. They believe that most of the seas, which are located on a vital commercial and shipping route, are under Chinese control.

Tensions have been building in the region, with many countries accusing Beijing of using the resource-rich waterway to intimidate them. Chinese air and sea patrols have been warning ships away from the area, which Beijing believes to be part of its own territorial seas.

