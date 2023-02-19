United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Wang Yi, China's State Councilor and Director of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Office at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. The two top diplomats marked the first high-level contact between their countries since the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon two weeks ago.

Ned Price, spokesperson for the US Department of State in a statement said, "The Secretary directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law by the PRC high-altitude surveillance balloon in U.S. territorial airspace, underscoring that this irresponsible act must never again occur."

The US State Secretary had canceled a trip to Beijing earlier this month due to the balloon incident, which has become a major issue of contention between the two countries. A meeting at the conference in Germany had been widely anticipated. "The Secretary made clear the United States will not stand for any violation of our sovereignty, and that the PRC’s high altitude surveillance balloon program — which has intruded into the air space of over 40 countries across 5 continents —has been exposed to the world," said Price.

Blinken also told Wang that the US does not seek conflict with China, repeating a standard talking point that the Biden administration has provided since it has come into office. “The United States will compete and will unapologetically stand up for our values and interests, but that we do not want conflict with the PRC and are not looking for a new Cold War,” Price said. Blinken “underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times.”

Blinken to China on Russia-Ukraine conflict

On Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, Blinken "warned about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion". He also condemned North Korea's ICBM test by as the latest destabilizing act carried out by Pyongyang, and "emphasized the need for responsible powers to respond to such significant international challenges".

"The Secretary reaffirmed there had been no change to the longstanding U.S. one China policy, and he underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the statement read.