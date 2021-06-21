US Warns China Of Consequences If It Refuses To Live Up To Its Obligations On COVID Origin

The United State's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday gave a fresh warning to China regarding the origins of COVID-19. Sullivan in his statement conveyed to China that the US will consider its response after consulting its friends and allies if Beijing refuses to live up to its international obligations on the origins and transmission of COVID-19.

When asked if any action will be taken against China to increase the pressure, Sullivan replied that the US will consider it if the country refuses to abide by the rules.

"And if it turns out that China refuses to live up to its international obligations, we will have to consider our responses at that point, and we will do so in concert with allies and partners," added US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

According to the Advisor, the US at this point is not going to issue threats or ultimatums but will continue to rally support in the international community. The official further revealed that the Biden administration is operating two tracks to get to the bottom of how COVID-19 came into the world:

An intelligence community assessment that President Biden ordered with a time limit of 90 days.

The actions will be taken based on the reports that are expected in August.

China's attack on US for probe into COVID origins

The statement from the US official came nearly two days after China's ambassador to France hit out at the Biden administration for 'milking washing powder lie that helped it start the Iraq War.' In an interview with French newspaper L’Opinion, Ambassador Lu Shaye claimed that Washington was initiating a 'modus operandi' against China similar to the one that it had used to wage war against Iraq in 2003 by peddling the virus lab leak theory.

US President Joe Biden's questions on China

On Wednesday (June 16) US President Joe Biden had questioned China's stance on the COVID origin probe, asking whether Beijing was really interested in investigating COVID-19 origins. Moreover, Biden added that there were “certain things” that China cannot explain to the world unless there were evidence and results. "Look, certain things you don't have to explain to the people of the world, they see the results. Is China really actually trying to get to the bottom of this?" Biden questioned.