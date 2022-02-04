US Warns Chinese Companies Against Helping Russia; Threatens To Deploy 'array Of Tools'

Amid the ongoing Ukrainian border crisis, the US on Thursday warned Chinese companies that they would face consequences if they sought to evade any export controls imposed on Russia in the event of Moscow invading Kyiv. Speaking at a news briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price made the remark after China stated that Beijing and Moscow had coordinated their positions on Ukraine during a meeting between their foreign ministers on Thursday. He said that Washington has a range of tools that it can deploy if it sees Chinese companies trying to “backfill” US export control actions over Ukraine.

“We have an array of tools that we can deploy if we see foreign companies, including those in China, doing their best to backfill US export control actions, to evade them, to get around them,” Price said, adding, “We have tools that can address that.”

Further, Price also went on to inform that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their recent conversation had discussed the potential implication of Moscow’s aggression on Kyiv. The State Department spokesperson said that a closer relationship between Russia and China “will not make up for the consequences” of a Russian invasion into Ukraine, instead, it would make Moscow’s economy more brittle.

US supports India against China’s ‘intimidation’

Meanwhile, the United States on Thursday reiterated its strategic commitment with India ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 and averred that Washington stands with New Delhi against China’s ‘intimidation’. At the regular press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that in the situation at the India-China border, Washington continues to support “direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of the disputes”.

"We have previously voiced our concerns on Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As we always do, we stand with friends. We stand with partners and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security and values in the Indo-Pacific," Price also said.

Image: AP