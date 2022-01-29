US Says Conflict With Russia 'not Inevitable'; Putin Can Still Choose Dialogue On Ukraine

As tensions along the eastern borders of Europe continue to escalate with Russia allegedly amassing troops in large numbers, US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin on Friday stated that under such circumstances conflict with Russia over Ukraine "is not inevitable." Speaking at a press briefing, the Pentagon chief touted that the potential Russian invasion would result in "horrific aftermath." In addition, he urged Moscow to engage in diplomatic efforts and reminded that the US stands "unified in opposition" with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies to Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, CNN reported.

"There is still time and road for diplomacy. The United States, in lockstep without allies and partners, has offered Russia a path away from crisis and towards greater security. The Department of Defence will continue to support those diplomatic efforts," US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin said during the press conference.

"There is no reason that this situation has to devolve into conflict. He can choose to de-escalate. He can order his troops away, he can choose dialogue and diplomacy," he added.

The Pentagon chief's statement comes as Russia is reviewing the written response that was delivered by US special envoy to Russia John Sullivan to the Kremlin against the list of security guarantees that Moscow sought. According to US State Secretary Antony Blinken, the letter rejected Russia's demand asking to ban Ukraine from joining the international military alliance NATO. Speaking at the presser, Austin also predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to reach a "final decision" on whether to invade Ukraine.

Russian invasion of Ukraine "would be horrific": Joint Chiefs Chairman

Joint Chiefs Chairman Army General Mark Milley spoke after Austin, detailing the grim scenario as the US, NATO forces prepare to counter a potential attack by Moscow on Ukraine.

"Given the type of forces that are arrayed, the ground maneuver forces the artillery, the ballistic missiles, the air forces, all of its packaged together. If that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant and it our result in a significant amount of casualties and you can imagine what that might look like in dense urban areas, all along roads and so and so forth," General Milley said, as quoted by CNBC.

Milley also asserted that Russia's position along Ukraine's border was "unlike anything" he witnessed during his four-decade military career. He also revealed that Moscow has deployed air and naval forces, in addition to cyber electronic warfare and logistics engineers.

It is to mention that conflict between Russia and Ukraine traces back to 2014 when Moscow invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Since October last year, Russia has deployed over 1,00,000 troops, sparking fears of potential invasion of Kyiv. Nevertheless, Russian officials have repeatedly denied that the troop build-up is a prelude to an attack and called it a part of its routine military exercise in its "own territory."

