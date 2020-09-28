Mike Pompeo Warns Iraq US Will Pull Embassy Out Of Baghdad Over Inaction Against Terror

The United States has warned the Iraqi government and its diplomatic partners that it is planning a full withdrawal from its embassy in Baghdad if it fails to take action against militia groups targeting US forces in Iraq.

As per reports, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has sent a letter of warning to Iraqi President Barham Salih threatening to close its diplomatic mission in Baghdad. The letter warned that the US will “liquidate” those responsible for attacking American interests in Iraq. Mike Pompeo was referring to militia groups like Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq which are backed by Iran.

The US also reportedly threatened to withhold aid to Iraq from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, besides sanctions, once the US Embassy is closed. If the Trump administration moves forward with the plan, closing the embassy in Baghdad is expected to take 90 days, a window that would allow Washington to reconsider the decision.

READ | US Moves To Cut Troops In Iraq From 5,200 To 3,000 Ahead Of November Poll

In the wake of the US warning, Iraq’s foreign minister Fuad Hussein on Saturday arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit over wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart. The diplomats held bilateral discussions on the implementation of agreements reached during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Tehran in July.

As per reports, the two officials prominently discussed regional developments, the security situation in Iraq and a series of attacks on US forces. Taken aback by the letter of warning from Washington, Hussein came to Tehran with a message that Iran should use its influence over these groups to prevent further attacks on US forces.

READ | Visiting Iraqi FM Meets Iran President Rouhani

Periodic attacks on US forces

The tensions escalated between the US and Iraq in January following a drone strike near the Baghdad airport that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Soon after the incident, the furious Iraqi lawmakers passed a nonbinding resolution to oust all US-led coalition forces from the country.

Iran further launched a counter-attack avenge Gen. Soleimani's death. A ballistic missile attack on January 8 from Iran resulted in severe injuries to more than 100 American troops. The rocket attacks by militants have killed two US servicemen, a Briton and several members of Iraq’s security forces this year.

Earlier this month, Washington announced that it would reduce its force level from more than 5,000 to about 3,000 in Iraq by the end of the month. It is said that the US pullout could set PM Kadhimi back in his fight against the militias.

READ | Mike Pompeo Speaks With NATO Chief About Mediterranean Tensions

READ | Iraq's Foreign Minister Makes First Visit To Iran

US warns Iraq it's planning to pull out of Baghdad embassy over inaction against militants