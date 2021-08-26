Last Updated:

US Warns Of High Terror Threat At Kabul Airport, Urges People To Clear Area Immediately

The State Department warned US citizens at the gates outside of the Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul to leave "immediately" due to threats.

The US State Department warned its citizens at the gates outside of the airport in Kabul to leave "immediately" due to threats. People have been gathering in large numbers outside the Kabul airport post the Taliban takeover, in an attempt to flee. "US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," a security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said. Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul Airport, the US Embassy in Kabul is urging US citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates until they get specific instructions from a US government representative.

US urges people to leave from gates outside Kabul airport immediately due to terror threats 

Although the memo did not provide specific details about the threats, there have been growing concerns about security at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as evacuations continue less than a week before the deadline of August 31 for the US military forces to leave Afghanistan. There is a constant threat that in the middle of the conflict with the Taliban, the Islamic State terror group, ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians. As per the embassy update,

  • If the people trying to leave are US citizens, US lawful permanent residents, immigrant visa applicants, or are linked with the US government, they have received explicit orders to fly to Hamid Karzai International Airport, and they must follow those instructions, according to the US embassy's guidelines. 
  • People who have started the SIV or P1/P2 procedure will be given information on what to do next. This procedure could take quite some time.
  • People who are not members of the above groups but want to escape Afghanistan and are part of a private evacuation effort have been asked not to come to the airport until special orders are given for the same from the US flight organizers.

UK issues similar warning regarding terror threats

Since August 14, the United States has evacuated or participated in the evacuation of 58,700 persons. As of Tuesday, they had relocated around 63,900 persons since the end of July. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom issued a similar warning regarding the possibility of terrorism at the airport. "The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attacks. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you are in the area of the airport, move away to a safe location and await further advice," updated guidance from the office of the UK government said on Wednesday.

