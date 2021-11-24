US Warns Progress In Ethiopia Talks Could Be Outpaced By 'alarming' Military Development

“Massive progress” in talks with Ethiopia’s warring sides could be outpaced by the recent spike in the “alarming” military offensives between the two factions, United States’ Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeff Feltman said on Tuesday. In a speech made at the White House after his second trip to Ethiopia in just a couple of weeks, Feltman acknowledged that some “nascent progress” in trying to get the warring parties to transition from volatile military confrontation to negotiating process has been made. Although, he said, this “fragile progress” risks being outpaced by the alarming military developments on the ground that threaten Ethiopia’s overall stability and unity.

“I want to be clear: The basis for talks to lead to de-escalation and a negotiated ceasefire exists,” United States’ Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeff Feltman said in a White House conference on Nov. 23. “Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy told me again on Sunday that his top priority is to get the Tigrayan Defense Forces and the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, the TDF and the TPLF, out of the lands that they have occupied in the states of Amhara and Afar and get them back into Tigray. We share that objective,” he asserted.

US 'not taking sides,' goal is to support diplomacy: US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Feltman informed that he learned from the TDF and TPLF forces that they were trying to break the de facto humanitarian siege that the government of Ethiopia has forced on Tigray since July. “We share that objective as well,” he said, adding that a similar message has been conveyed to all diplomats and leaders involved, including former Nigerian President Obasanjo who serves as the African Union’s high representative for the Horn of Africa. With political will, Feltman asserted, the negotiation can begin. But each side is trying to achieve its goal by military force. “Each side seems to believe that it’s on the cusp of winning,” said the US envoy. “Our goal is to support diplomacy,” Feltman continued, emphasising that the US is “not taking sides here.”

“We have no intention of any engagement except diplomatic engagement on behalf of international efforts to promote a political process. Ethiopia’s neighbors, the African Union, the United Nations, and the international community all agree: There is no time to waste in pivoting to diplomacy”— United States’ Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeff Feltman.

Furthermore, the US envoy warned that continued military offensives will risk unraveling war in Africa’s second-most-populous country, the home of the African Union, and the traditional linchpin of security and stability in the strategic Horn of Africa and Red Sea region. “We’re [US] putting diplomatic tools behind the collective efforts to promote de-escalation and a negotiated ceasefire," he stressed. He also reiterated that owing to the escalating violence, the Department of State urges US citizens in Ethiopia to depart via commercial channels.

Ethiopia military conflict in Tigray has reached 'catastrophic level': UN

While US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a White House press conference stressed that he still believed there was "a window of opportunity" in the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict, pointing that "all sides see the dangers of perpetuating it," the UN warned that the military confrontations have hit "catastrophic proportions". Sounding a concern about the diminishing peace and security in the Horn of Africa, UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo warned the UN General Assembly that the gory violations on all sides could amount to crimes against humanity. The Ethiopian government announced a state of emergency on November 2 when Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and allied forces began marching south towards the capital Addis Ababa. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed since TPLF stormed into a federal army camp in the province in early November, last year.