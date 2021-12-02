US Warns Russia Of 'high Impact' sanctions If Prez Putin Opts For Confrontation In Ukraine

The US' Joe Biden administration warned that Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in "high impact" sanctions, which would be more severe than ever. After meeting with his NATO counterparts in Riga, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a press conference, stated that Russia's large-scale force buildup on Ukraine's border and other pressure tactics matched the moves that Moscow took before invading Ukraine in 2014 and seizing the Crimean peninsula. However, Blinken told reporters that it was uncertain whether Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to authorise an invasion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, "Now, we’ve seen this playbook before in 2014, when Russia last invaded Ukraine. Then as now they significantly increased combat forces along the border. Then as now they intensified disinformation to paint Ukraine as the aggressor to justify pre-planned military action."

Russia has deployed tens of thousands of combat troops along Ukraine's border, but has rejected any aggressive moves toward Ukraine, claiming that it is just responding to what it considers provocative acts by Ukraine and NATO members. Whereas, Blinken claimed, US knows that Putin is putting in place the capability to invade Ukraine in the near future if he desires. So, despite uncertainty about Russia's objectives and timetable, US must prepare for all possibilities while attempting to persuade Russia to change direction.

US warns President Putin to back off

According to Blinken, the US is asking Russia to reverse its troop buildup, withdraw heavy weaponry, and recommit to the diplomatic process established to end the situation in eastern Ukraine. This is how US can avoid a crisis that will have far-reaching and long-term ramifications for the bilateral relations with Moscow, Russia's relations with Europe, and international peace and security, he added.

"We’ve made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures that we have refrained from pursuing in the past," Blinken reiterated.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg previously stated that if Russia invades Ukraine, it will suffer major political and economic consequences. The head of Ukraine's military intelligence recently stated that Russia has more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine's borders and was prepared to launch an attack by the end of January or the beginning of February.

