US Warns Russian Invasion Could Occur 'any Day', Urges Americans To Quickly Leave Ukraine

Citing an "imminent" invasion of Kyiv by Moscow, the US on Friday urged all Americans to leave Ukraine within the next 24 to 48 hours. Addressing a press conference at the White House, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan stated, intelligence observations show that Moscow has stationed all military elements in place needed to invade Kyiv. Warning of a potential assault of Ukraine, Sullivan added that those willing to stay back "unassuming risk with no guarantee that there will be any other opportunity to leave and no prospect of a US military evacuation in the event of Russian invasion."

"We want to be crystal clear on this point. Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event, in the next 24 to 48 hours," Sullivan said at White House press conference.

Stressing that there is a "distinct possibility" that Russian attack "could begin any time", Sullivan refused to delve into details from US intelligence. However, the invasion "could begin during the Olympics, despite a lot of speculation that it will only happen" after the Games, he added. He also noted that the US has deployed troops in Germany, Poland, Armenia in a bid to defend NATO territory amid potential Russian invasion.

"We are not saying the decision (of invasion by Russia) has been taken...by president Putin. What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground," NSA Sullivan told reporters, citing recent military drills conducted by Moscow in support with its closest ally Belarus.

The way Putin has built up his forces and put them in place (in Ukraine), & other indicators that we got through intelligence, it's clear to us that Russia will choose to act militarily and that could happen in a reasonably swift time frame: White House pic.twitter.com/e7efDWtTxl — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

EU advises non-essential staff to depart from Ukraine

The European Union (EU) on Friday appealed to its non-essential staff in Kyiv to leave the ex-Soviet nation as tensions escalated along the Ukraine-Russia border. Without a formal order, EU official Peter Stano stated that "for the time being, the non-essential staff are given the opportunity to telework from outside the country." As per EU observers, the EU sent out an email, urging "all ex-pat colleagues with the exception of essential staff, to leave Ukraine ASAP."

It is to mention that the situation between Ukraine and Russia began to deteriorate after Moscow increased its troop amassment along the ex-Soviet country's eastern border. Ever since, the West, including the EU has remained alarmed of a potential invasion of Kyiv. Recently, US NSA and State Secretary Antony Blinken have raised repeated warnings, citing increased Russian military concentration.

However, the Kremlin has maintained its stance, saying it has no intention to attack Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Russia issued coastal warnings along the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to conduct naval drills, BBC reported. The developments come after US and NATO refused to identify Russia's security demands proposed last December, which called for exclusion of Ukraine's formal participation in the international military bloc.

(Image: AP)

(Image: AP)