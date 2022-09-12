US Warns Syria's Al-Hol Camp 'breeding Ground' For ISIS Resurgence; 'This Is Critical'

United States Central Command [CENTCOM] chief Gen. Erik Kurilla believes that the al-Hol camp in Syria has turned into a breeding ground for the terrorists of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant [ISIS]. The terror faction has been exploiting the conditions in the camp to get new recruits for its jihadist cause.

Al-Hol is known to be the largest refugee camp for those who fled after ISIS was dislodged by Kurdish-led forces backed by a US-led coalition from the Syrian territory in 2019. The camp, located in northeastern Syria hosts an estimated 56,000 displaced people, mostly Syrians and Iraqis. Hundreds of suspected Islamic State operatives were arrested by the United States-backed Kurd forces at the Al Hol camp that has turned into the hotbed of violence and terrorism.

US CENTCOM chief Gen. Erik Kurilla. Credit: CENTCOM

In a statement, US CENTCOM announced that the US miliatry backed Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) apprehended hundreds of terror suspects at the al-Hol camp as well as dissolved a “major ISIS facilitation network.” At least two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces were also killed in a fierce firefight with ISIS in the al-Hol camp on September 8 as the Kurdish-led SDF mission to clear ISIS from the camp continues to curb its resurgence.

General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, who visited the al-Hol Camp said, "The SDF mission to clear ISIS from the camp continues: This is a critical, wide-ranging operation which will make the camp safer for all residents. We’ve already seen ISIS members holding women and girls enslaved in chains inside the camp, torturing camp residents, and seeking to spread their vile ideology."

Credit: CENTCOM

The US CENTCOM chief said that the SDF has been actively addressing both securities at the camp as well as the humanitarian conditions. "Working together on al-Hol is an extension of our ongoing cooperation to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS," CENTCOM said in a statement issued later. The camp, said the US military's Central Command, poses a grave threat to regional security and represents a humanitarian catastrophe.

With approximately 56,000 residents – more than 90 per cent of them women and children – living in tents, the camp is a flashpoint of human suffering. ISIS seeks to exploit these horrific conditions, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla stressed. With approximately 80 births in the camp each month, the camp has become the literal breeding ground for the next generation of ISIS. Approximately 70 per cent of the population is under the age of 12. Children are vulnerable to radicalization, he warned.

"There is no military solution to the threat posed by the al-Hol camp. I am certain of that. The most durable solution is for countries of origin to repatriate, rehabilitate, and reintegrate their citizens. Approximately half of the residents of al-Hol are originally from Iraq," said Gen. Erik Kurilla.

Credit: CENTCOM

US anti-ISIS mission 'marred with tensions'

In his appeals made earlier, US Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie had urged partners to repatriate their citizens, especially children, who have been held at the overcrowded al-Hol camp run by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces over fears of an ISIS resurgence.

Currently, the US has stationed over 5,200 troops in Iraq, but the anti-ISIS mission has been marred with tensions due to funding and weapons support from neighbouring adversary Iran. The al-Hol camp was established in 1991 and witnessed an influx of Iraqi refugees during the first Gulf War. The refugee population expanded from 10,000 in 2018 to nearly 75,000 as women and children mostly fled from the last ISIS stronghold in Baghouz, Syria. The camp’s women mostly have played the role of enforcers, perpetuating ISIS’s extremist ideology.