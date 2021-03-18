US warns Turkey against banning pro-Kurdish party, says it would 'undermine democracy'

The United States, on March 17, warned Turkey that efforts to ban the country's main pro-Kurdish political party would not undermine democracy but also deny representation to millions of Turkish residents. In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price emphasised that Washington was monitoring Ankara’s primary efforts to dissolve the People’s Democracy Party (HDK). Furthermore, it called on the Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan led administration to respect freedom of expression in the country.

US warns Turkey

People’s Democracy Party, colloquially known as HalklarÄ±n Demokratik Partisi (HDP), is the third-largest party in the country. Last week, the party came under scrutiny after a prosecutor asked the Constitutional Court to shut it down, alleging its links with the banned Kurdistan Workers Party( PKK) militant group. Erdogan’s party- Justice and Development Party (ADP) had previously demanded HDK’s ban calling it the ‘political front’ of the PKK. However, the party has denied any links to militants and said that the ban was insinuated by their opposition to Erdogan’s regime.

The Turkish administration has been engaged in an armed conflict with various Kurdish insurgent groups who have demanded separation from Turkey to create an independent Kurdistan or to secure autonomy and greater political and cultural rights for Kurds inside the Republic of Turkey. In addendum, the country, which shares its borders with Iran, Iraq and Syria has often been rocked by explosions and attacks. One of the most recent and prominent terrorist attack took place at Ataturk airport in Istanbul. Additionally, the nation is also suffering from deepening human rights issues.

The Turkish President has a long history of banning political parties and suppressing opposition movements. Erdogan, who has been holding the presidential office unopposed since 2014, faces presidential elections in 2023.