US Warship Conducts 'routine Taiwan Strait Transit'; China 'resolutely' Opposes The Move

After the United States sailed through Taiwan Strait, Beijing condemned Washington on June 23 and called it the greatest security “risk creator”. According to a press release, the US Navy’s 7th Fleet said that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on June 22 in accordance with international law. It added that the ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Following the US ship’s transit, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said that their forces monitored the vessel throughout its passage and warned it. According to Al Jazeera, the PLA said that the US side is “intentionally” playing the same old tricks and creating trouble and disrupting things in the Taiwan Strait. It added that Tuesday’s transit “fully shows” that the US is the “greatest creator of risks for regional security” and China is “resolutely opposed to this”.

Taiwan says ‘situation was normal’

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry, on the other hand, said that the ship had sailed in a northerly direction through the strait and the “situation was normal”. It is worth mentioning that China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory and regards the US Navy’s presence in the area as a show of support for the island’s democratic government. The US Navy has been conducting such operations every month or so.

The US has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, however, it is the most important international backer and a major seller of arms. Meanwhile, the latest US mission comes almost a week after Taiwan reported 28 Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ). The incident also followed the Group of Seven leaders issuing a joint statement scolding China for a series of issues and underscoring the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as “slander”.

Amid the rising tensions, last month China had even complained that activity by US military ships and surveillance planes directed at it has increased significantly under President Joe Biden. Beijing was disturbed by close-in observation of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and its battle group by a US destroyer in the South China Sea, as advertised by a widely disturbed photo of US officers relaxing on the deck with the Chinese flattop well within sight. As per AP, China had accused the US of having “seriously interfered” with the Chinese side’s training activities and “seriously threatened” the safety of navigation and personnel on both sides.

(Image: AP/TWITTER)

