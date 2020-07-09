US Wasn't Prepared For High Coronavirus Infection Rate Among Young Americans: Deborah Birx

As the United States has started witnessing a massive daily surge in coronavirus cases, White House's coronavirus response coordinator Dr Deborah Birx reportedly said that the country was not prepared for spread of the virus among young Americans. Dr Birx said, according to The Wahington Post, that the leaders of the states which were not hit hard in the early phase thought they would be spared forever.

The 64-year-old US Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy claimed that the state leaders didn’t expect a surge in COVID-19 cases due to widespread infection among the young population after the economies reopened. The United States has been witnessing a continuous surge in daily coronavirus cases and reported over 61,000 cases on July 8, the highest single-day numbers in the history of the outbreak worldwide.

States like Texas, Florida, Georgia and California are leading the chart of daily coronavirus cases while Trump administration is calling for the resumption of in-person learning at schools. The reopening of business and politicisation of mask has triggered the unprecedented spike in the coronavirus cases.

US worst-hit

According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, over 12 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 549,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States is the worst affected country with over three million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 1,32,000 deaths.

While the US looks at an uncertain future vis-a-vis health crisis, President Donald Trump has officially started the withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO). The United States notified the UN over its decision to withdraw from the WHO over an alleged conspiracy with China to conceal information on virus outbreak. US President Donald Trump stopped funding to the UN health agency in April and a month later, announced that the US will be terminating its relationship.

