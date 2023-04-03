US Weapons Fallen In Wrong Hands Of Daesh, Other Terrorist Groups In Syria, Iraq: Report

A massive stockpile of munitions that was meant for the United States military in Syria and Iraq has either been plundered, fallen in the wrong hands, displaced or stolen, creating a regional security crisis, an investigative report said. "US military hardware worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, including artillery equipment, unspecified weapons systems, and specialised ammunition, had been stolen in recent years," the investigative report published by The Intercept based on a trove of criminal probe files requested under the Freedom of Information Act, revealed on April 2.

Four large-scale thefts of munitions

In Iraq and Syria, where the US had a heavy deployment, at least four large-scale thefts of munitions were recorded on the files that occurred between 2020 and 2022. Valued at $200,000, the lost items include the 40mm high-explosive grenades that were stolen by thieves from the US Special Forces. A 2020 audit compiled by the Pentagon’s inspector general was cited by The Intercept, claiming that the US Special Operations Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve, which backs the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Syrain territory could not keep a tab of an estimated $715.8 million of equipment that it sold to SDF forces.

Such loss of equipment and theft is concerning as it has emboldened terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and its affiliated factions such as Daesh or ISIS or ISIL and the Al-Nusra Front, in Iraq and Syria who have gotten hold of the US military weapons. In 2015, using the US-manufactured and supplied TOW anti-tank missiles, ISIS' Al-Nusra faction ended up capturing Syria’s Idlib governorate.

The equipment was originally supplied to Free Syrian Army (FSA).

US military had ramped up the supply of the TOW missile shipments to FSA units to counter the Al-Nusra, Daesh, and Ahrar Al-Sham after Russian forces also led military intervention in Syria backing Syrian President Bashar-al-Assad's forces. The daesh terrorist group has been found to be the primary receiver of the US supplied weapons, according to Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a UK-based organisation that tracks the weapons that end up in conflict zones globally.

“Unauthorized re-transfer – the violation of agreements by which a supplier government prohibits the re-export of materiel by a recipient government without its prior consent – is a significant source of [Daesh] weapons and ammunition. The US and Saudi Arabia supplied most of this material without authorization, apparently to Syrian opposition forces,” CAR noted.

When asked by a reporter earlier why US-supplied weapons were getting into the hands of the anti-Damascus forces, CENTCOM Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Kyle Raines was quoted saying by the paper: “We don’t ‘command and control’ these forces – we only ‘train and enable’ them. Who they say they’re allying with, that’s their business.”