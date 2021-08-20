US Website Mocks Kabul Tragedy; Sells T-shirts With Print Of People Falling From Plane

As the Taliban takes complete control over Afghanistan, the way common people of the war-torn nation are struggling to live peacefully in their own country is more disappointing than shocking. At the time, when the world is standing in solidarity with Afghanistan, an American fashion website, Inspireclion.com, have added a design, which shows two people falling to their death from a US Air Force jet.

American website mocks at Kabul's tragedy

According to The New York Post, the American website has also given a detailed description of what the design is all about so that the buyers don't miss out on the latest news about people plummeting to their death. "This sweatshirt is made of premium quality cotton for a great quality soft feel and comfortable retail fit. Our soft textile flex print gives a really high finish to any striking design," the description read.

Terrifying Kabul video captures two men falling from a plane

Earlier on August 16, a shocking clip had surfaced from the chaos and carnage at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, when several people in Afghanistan fell from an already flying plane after having clung to it during its takeoff has been caught on camera.

In the clip, it becomes evident that desperate Afghans were clinging to the undercarriage and landing gear of the C-17 Globemaster when they fell from mid-air due to the huge G-force and wind speed as the plane took off and rose quickly to the skies.

"Locals near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding themselves tightly onto the tires of a plane fell on top of people's houses. One of the locals confirmed this and said that the fall of these people made a loud and terrifying noise," tweeted Asvaka News Agency.

Taliban take over Afghanistan

As US troops retreated after 20 years from war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, August 14 while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, August 15, thereby strengthening the Taliban's stronghold.

The long-standing war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul, entered the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners in leaving the country.

Image: inspireclion.com & Republicworld.com