‘US Welcomes Any Effort’: White House On PM Modi Convincing Putin To Halt War In Ukraine

The White House has emphasised that the US would welcome any effort that could lead to ending hostilities in Ukraine when asked if there is still time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the war or convince President Vladimir Putin.



" I think there's still time for Putin to stop the war. I think there's still time for it. I will let PM (PM Modi) speak to whatever efforts he's willing to undertake. The US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine." said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson.

This statement from the White House was released after, PM Modi's interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he highlighted that this is not an era of war. This statement of principles has been welcomed by the US and has resonated widely in Europe in a very positive way. "Today's era is not of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we will get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace," said PM Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit. The statement by PM Modi made during a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand has not only been accepted by world leaders but was praised by international media. the statement has become a part of the outcome statement of the G20 joint declaration at Bali in Indonesia.

US on Russia-Ukraine war



Meanwhile, Kirby blamed President Putin for the Russian aggression in Ukraine, while talking about the Russia-Ukraine war.



"The single person responsible for what the Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin and he could stop it right now," said a White House National Security Council spokesperson.



Further, he added, "Instead, he's firing cruise missiles into energy and power infrastructure and trying to knock out the lights and the heat so the Ukrainian people suffer even more than they already have." White House in its statement also highlighted US President Joe Biden’s efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“So President Biden has said these gosh dozens of times. We think this war could end today, should end today,” said Kirby in the press statement.

“And since he's (President Putin) not willing to do that, clearly we've got to make sure we can help the Ukrainians succeed on the battlefield, asserted Kirby, while discussing the US advanced weapon aid to Ukraine.