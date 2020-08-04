US Welcomes India's NEP 2020 For Letting Foreign Universities Set-up In India & Vice-versa

The United States’ Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) on Monday welcomed India’s new National Education Policy that allows foreign universities to set up campuses in India and vice-versa. The SCA announced on Twitter that it looks forward to the opportunities for American and Indian universities to partner on research to advance education system overseas.

Welcome news that foreign universities may establish campuses in India & that Indian universities may do the same overseas. We look forward to opportunities for American and Indian universities to partner & collaborate on research to advance our understanding of the world. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) August 3, 2020

The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 aims to promote India as a global study destination providing premium education at affordable costs. An International Students Office at each institution hosting foreign students will be set up. Under the new policy, high performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries. Selected universities like those from among the top 100 universities in the world will be facilitated to operate in India.

About NEP 2020

The Modi Cabinet on July 29, approved the much-awaited NEP 2020, which aims to revamp all aspects of India's education system and bring it closer to the best global standards. A committee led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Dr K Kasturirangan formed the Draft National Education Policy 2019 on the foundational pillars of 'Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability.' The new NEP replaces the one formulated in 1986.

According to the government, the new policy aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, among others.

