US Welcomes Serbia’s Announcement To Designate Hezbollah As A Terrorist Organization

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday, September 13, welcomed Serbia's agreement to designate the political and military wings of Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation. Pompeo said this would deal another setback to the Iran-backed Lebanese group's operations in Europe and called on the other countries to follow the lead.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić signed an agreement committing Belgrade to recognising Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation during his visit to Washington last week, where he attended talks with US President Donald Trump and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti. Kosovo already designated Hezbollah's military wing last year and extended the designation upon its political wing in June.

READ | Pompeo meets with President Nicos Anastasiades

"Serbia's announcement that it will designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in its entirety is another significant step limiting this Iranian backed terrorist group's ability to operate in Europe," Pompeo said in a statement.

'The dominoes are falling on Hezbollah’s European operations'

Pompeo further described Serbia's decision as "dominoes ... falling on Hezbollah's European operations," urging the countries to designate the organisation in its entirety with no distinction between its military and political wings. "There is no doubt that the dominoes are falling on Hezbollah’s European operations, where it has continued to plot terrorist attacks, procure military technology, and raise much-needed funding. Recent actions by Germany and Lithuania against Hezbollah follow those taken last year by the United Kingdom and Kosovo", the statement said

The dominoes are falling on Hizballah’s European operations. Serbia’s announcement that it will designate Hizballah in its entirety helps to further restrict the terrorist organization’s ability to fundraise and operate in the region. Great move by President @avucic! — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 13, 2020

"We urge all countries in Europe and elsewhere to take whatever action they can to prevent Hezbollah operatives, recruiters, and financiers from operating on their territories," the statement added.

READ | Pompeo urges diplomacy to end east Med gas strife

About the Hezbollah organisation

Hezbollah was established in the 1980s as a paramilitary and political organisation originating in Lebanon's Shiite population. The group initially proposed to end Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah's military wing is also active in Syria, where it is fighting on behalf of the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

READ | Pompeo expresses concern over Turkey's ops over Mediterranean gas; urges for diplomacy

READ | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expresses concern over Hong Kong activists' arrest

(With ANI Inputs)