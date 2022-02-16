US West Experiencing Worst ‘megadrought’ In At Least 1,200 Years: Study

A study has revealed that the US west has spent more than 20 years in the most extreme megadrought in at least 1,200 years. Scientists have observed that climate change caused by humans is one of the significant drivers of the prevailing destructive conditions and have noted that the crisis will last for decades, reported The Guardian. Climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the study’s lead author, Mark Williams, said, "Anyone who has been paying attention knows that the west has been dry for most of the last couple decades." He said, "We now know from these studies that they are dry not only in the context of recent memory but in the context of the last millennium." As per The Guardian report, human-caused climate change has largely contributed to turning up the atmospheric temperature. Meanwhile, other study reports show how this situation "will increasingly enhance the odds of long, widespread, and severe megadroughts." The researchers noted that the American West is now in the midst of the driest 22-year period in history; "this worst-case scenario already appears to be coming to pass."

US West experiencing worst ‘megadrought’

The report is backed by the previous research, also led by Williams, that marked the years between 2000 and 2018 as the second driest in 12 centuries and the years 2019 and 2020 as the last two incredibly dry years – marked by extreme heatwaves, receding reservoirs, and an increase in dangerously erratic blazes that burned both uncontrollably and unseasonably. The researchers observed the moisture levels in soils, and another team of experts from UCLA, NASA, and Columbia University observed the landscapes from Montana to northern Mexico, north to south, and from the Pacific Ocean to the Rocky Mountains. The researchers analyzed the collected tree ring patterns to determine the soil moisture levels throughout the centuries.

The researchers observed that soil moisture deficits have significantly increased in the last 22 years compared with levels in the 1900s, and that the human-caused climate crisis accounted for a 42% increase in weather severity. Researchers have warned that the West is witnessing a tipping point on an upward trajectory, and there have been several studies that prove the connection between human-caused warming and drought. The research has revealed that heat waves will get larger, more extreme, and more frequent, and the evidence has shown that these conditions are rapidly developing.

Experts and advocates believe that this study will be proved as a warning so that people can prepare for a future that is fast approaching. "We are watching our bank account decline, and we know that eventually, we need to slow our expenditures before the account runs out," said William. According to the US drought monitor, around 65% of the American West is experiencing a severe drought. Last year, both Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the largest reservoirs in North America, reached record-low levels, even after rainfall in some areas. According to the experts, the dryness across the western regions is likely to spread and escalate in the coming days, and humans need to act proactively and more consciously to turn the situation around.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative