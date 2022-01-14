US: WH Stepping Up Criticism Of Trump As Biden Admn Gears Up For End Of Iran Nuke Talks

As the Iran nuclear talks have reached a critical moment, former US President Donald Trump has been slammed by State Department spokesperson Ned Price and White House spokesperson Jen Psaki for withdrawing the US from the 2015 nuclear deal, which was signed by Iran, the US, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. In 2018, Trump withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed harsh sanctions, prompting Tehran to break its promises and ramp up its enrichment activities.

Price stated that they are having the nuclear talks with Iran at this time because of Trump. He said on Tuesday that it is really regrettable that the Biden government came into office without these severe verifications and monitoring measures in place because of an unconsidered choice by the previous administration, according to the Times of Israel. Price claimed that the Trump administration promised a better agreement that never came near, and that as a result, Iran has been able to rush on with its nuclear promise.

Iran's programme has been fast accelerating

Psaki said on Wednesday that if Trump hadn't recklessly withdrawn out of the nuclear deal, none of Iran's enhanced capabilities or aggressive acts they have taken through proxy wars around the world would have progressed. She also said that as a result of the previous administration's withdrawal from the nuclear accord, Iran's programme has been fast accelerating. She continued by saying that Iran has directly assaulted their Gulf partners, and its proxies have resumed attacks on US forces in Iraq.

According to Axios, the White House is building the stage for the end of the talks, when the US will either re-enter the agreement or walkout, putting further pressure on Iran. The White House wants to keep Democrats together in part by highlighting that Trump is the one who sparked this crisis and left them with only awful options. The talks are expected to be completed by the end of January or early February.

Progress on four topics

During the most recent round of discussions, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that there has been considerable progress on the four topics, which includes lifting sanctions, nuclear issues, verification and securing guarantees, according to the Times of Israel.

(Image: AP)