US: Wheelchair-bound Boy's Goal Celebration From Team Members Win Hearts

Every now and then, videos emerge on the internet that brings a smile to our faces. One such video is from the US, Florida where two youth football teams were seen celebrating a differently-abled 9-year-old's score during a Wednesday night game. James Edwards, a third-grader and wheelchair user was participating in the Parkland Flag Football league as a member of the Steelers, one of the league's teams. Jenna Edwards made a video and shared it on her Facebook page.

The video which has now gone viral depicts a man pushing a 9-year-old child in a wheelchair while gripping the soccer ball while the crowd and other players cheer him on. As the small boy crossed the line, the entire field erupted in glee, as seen on footage captured from outside the field. Jenna wrote a long caption along with the video, a small part of which read, "I’ve always known my kids would be involved in sports. So much of their character is formed during these matchups. Organized sports are so much more than winning and losing."

People showed their love

As the video was shared on October 7th it has received more than 700 likes on Facebook, with a huge number of comments from netizens. One of the Facebook users wrote, "I just saw James make an amazing touchdown with his supportive brother running alongside! It was a great way to start my day seeing him on the news! You all are an amazing family!" Another person commented, "I've followed your journey from the beginning this brought tears of joy to my eyes. My son was in the field. Go James!!!"

The third comment read, "OMG I’m crying! That was amazing! And to see all those little ones on the other team run and pretend to not catch him. And the ref who raised his hands as a TD. Freaking amazing!!"

What happened James?

James experienced anoxic brain damage, which occurs when brain cells die due to a lack of oxygen. He was discharged from the hospital on his 2nd birthday and has been receiving treatment ever since, according to Local 10. On May 30, 2014, in his family's swimming pool in Coral Springs, James narrowly avoided drowning. He was at Chris Evert Children's Hospital for nearly two months.

Image: Facebook/@TurtlePowerForJamesEdwards