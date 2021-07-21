US: Wildfire Increases AQI As Experts Say 'burning Might Continue For Weeks'

In western parts of the US, at least 80 large active wildfires have destroyed more than 1.3 million acres of drought-parched vegetation in the past weeks, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise, Idaho. Several hundred additional fires have caused destruction in western and central Canada. This includes 86 fires termed as 'out of control' in British Columbia itself, leading the officials to declare a state of emergency.

The cross-continental air currents have carried smoke and ash across thousands of miles as people in distant cities felt the air contamination in their eyes, nose and lungs. In New York City, where a grey haze shrouded Manhattan's skyline, the air quality index (AQI) reached 170, which is considered harmful for everyone and is at least nine times above the recommended exposure levels of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Other north-eastern cities like Boston and Connecticut, also had AQI readings in the unhealthy zone above 150. People were asked to wear masks to protect them from irritation. Smoke from Canadian wildfires in Manitoba and Ontario increased the AQI in Detroit and Cleveland above 125.

In western America, the air in Idaho and Montana reached unhealthy levels of air pollution because of 40 large wildfires and smoke from southern Oregon's Bootleg fire. The wildfires now pose a more direct risk to life and property. The Bootleg blaze has destroyed 388,600 acres around the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

How long will the threat continue?

As of Tuesday, an army of 2,200 personnel was deployed to carve containment lines around 30% of the fire's periphery as the blaze expanded farther to the east and north. Incident commander Rob Allen said in his daily report that tinder-dry fuels within the fire zone would 'continue to burn and produce smoke for weeks.'

Allen wrote, "Fighting this fire is a marathon, not a sprint. We're in this for as long as it takes to safely contain this monster." At least, 67 homes have been destroyed and another 3,400 were listed as threatened, with an estimated 2,100 people under orders to evacuate or be ready to flee at a moment's notice.

(With DT Next inputs)