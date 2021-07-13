US Wildfires Now Spread Across 10 Western States, Threatens To Destroy Homes, Land

On Tuesday, wildfires raged across eleven dry US Western states, destroying homes and forcing hundreds to flee, with the largest in Oregon, threatening California's power supply.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, nearly 60 wildfires ripped through bone-dry wood and brush from Alaska to Wyoming. More than half of the significant active fires were in Arizona, Idaho, and Montana.

The fires broke out as the West experienced its second round of dangerously high temperatures in as many weeks. According to scientists, a megadrought caused by climate change is also contributing to conditions that make fires even more hazardous.

The heat wave appeared to have crested in many regions, according to the National Weather Service, and excessive-heat warnings were likely to be lifted by Tuesday. However, they lasted throughout Tuesday night in some California deserts, with highs in the 80s and 90s anticipated in many regions.

After days of battling fires fuelled by winds, hot weather, and low humidity that stripped the moisture from vegetation, the Beckwourth Complex, a combined pair of lightning-ignited blazes in Northern California, was less than 25% surrounded. More than 3,000 people in isolated northern areas in adjacent Nevada were ordered to evacuate.

There were reports of burning homes, but the extent of the damage was still unknown. The fire has burned across 140 square miles (362 square kilometres) of land, including Plumas National Forest.

A fire that started in the Sierra Nevada south of Yosemite National Park on Sunday has spread to 14 square miles (36 square kilometres) and is only 10% contained. A road leading to Yosemite's southern entrance was still accessible.

The Bootleg Fire

The greatest fire in the United States was burning in southwestern Oregon, just across the California border. According to state fire officials, the Bootleg Fire threatened 2,000 houses after it doubled and doubled again over the weekend. It has destroyed at least seven residences as well as more than 40 additional structures.

The Klamath County Sheriff's Office warned over the weekend that anyone who disobeyed orders to "go now" in areas immediately threatened by the fire would be cited or arrested.

Tim McCarley told KPTV-TV that he and his family were ordered to abandon their home on Friday, despite the fact that flames were only minutes away.

“They told us to get the hell out ’cause if not, you’re dead,” he explained.

"Like a firenado," he said, with flames leaping dozens of feet into the air and jumping around, catching trees, "and then just explosions, boom, boom, boom, boom."

The fire was burning near the Klamath County hamlet of Sprague River in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

It had decimated an area of roughly twice the size of Portland, at 240 square miles (621 square kilometres). As they battled to establish containment lines, firefighters were unable to surround any of it.

The fire disrupted operation on three transmission lines that provide up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity to California, and the state's power grid operator has requested voluntary power conservation during evening hours on several occasions.

A forest fire in southeast Washington that started during lightning storms has grown to 86 square miles (223 square kilometers). On Monday, it was 20% contained.

Another fire west of Winthrop forced the closure of the picturesque North Cascades Highway, the Cascade Range's most northern highway. North Cascades National Park and Ross Lake National Recreation Area are also accessible via this road.

Governor Brad Little of Idaho has called up the National Guard to assist in the fight against two lightning-sparked fires that have scorched over 24 square miles (62 square kilometres) of dry forest in the isolated, drought-stricken region.

The July heat wave comes on the heels of an exceptional June heat wave in the West, as well as increasing drought conditions across the region.

(with inputs from agencies)