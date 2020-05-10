US To Begin Purchasing Agricultural Goods Worth $3 Billion From Next Week

What US President Donald Trump is hailing as “good news” for everyone, is the US order for farm goods worth $3 billion on May 10. Amid coronavirus outbreak, as the unemployment rate has drastically hiked, America will begin purchasing items including dairy, meat and produce from farmers next week. However, it still remains unclear if Trump’s claims referred to the $19 billion relief plan that was announced by the US Department of Agriculture in April. The US government agency has previously announced that it would buy $3 billion worth of commodities in agriculture as part of the program.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the United States has witnessed a loss of over 20.5 million jobs amid the global health crisis. The coronavirus outbreak has not only hindered the supply chains in the country but farmers have also raised cautions over them destroying their produce and euthanizing pigs as processing facilities have halted.

Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens. “FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX” Great news for all! @SecretarySonny @ZippyDuvall — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020

Read - Virus Case Rise In China, South Korea, Obama Bashes Trump

Read - Obama Gives Biggest Sign Yet Of Upcoming Onslaught On Trump; Lashes Out Over Covid Crisis

Half of the global workers' jobs in danger

Meanwhile, the UN body has said that nearly half of the entire global workforce currently faces the danger of losing their jobs. The International Labour Organisation report has said that since in the wake of the pandemic, there has been a sharp plunge in the working hours globally, threatening jobs of nearly 1.6 billion workers of the informal economy. Further raising concerns, the UN body has said that the drop in working hours in the second quarter of 2020 is worse than what was initially expected.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to practice social distancing organisations around the world have switched to teleworking, putting jobs that can not afford to work remotely in danger. Over 430 million enterprises in the sectors that have been worst affected by the global health crisis including retail and manufacturing risk “serious disruption”. These findings were predicted by ILO in its third edition of coronavirus and the “world of work” released in late April.

Read - President Donald Trump Congratulates UFC For Restarting Sports

Read - President Trump Congratulates UFC For Restarting Sports