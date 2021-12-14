US Will Continue To Play Its Stabilising Role In Indo-Pacific Region: Antony Blinken

US will continue to play a stabilising role in the Indo-Pacific area, according to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In an event in Jakarta, Indonesia, Blinken emphasised that the Indo-Pacific region is the world's fastest-expanding region and stated that what happens in this region in the twenty-first century will influence the trajectory of the world.

The Secretary of State of the United States is now in Indonesia for his first visit to Southeast Asia since President Joe Biden took office in January. According to Al Jazeera, the tour is aimed at bolstering relations between the United States and Southeast Asian countries.

The US State Secretary went to the microblogging site Twitter and shared images of him talking to the people of Indonesia. He stated that the Indo-Pacific area is the planet's fastest expanding and that what occurs in this region in the twenty-first century will determine the global trajectory. He the tweet he also announced that the US will continue to play a stabilising role in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to ANI, on Monday, he held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. They talked about how the United States and Indonesia can work together to keep the Indo-Pacific safe and prosperous. Blinken's comments on the Indo-Pacific region came just two days after the G-7 foreign ministers raised concerns about Beijing's coercive economic tactics. On the second day of the G-7 meeting, foreign ministers from the G-7 countries met for the first time with their counterparts from ASEAN countries, as well as Australia, South Korea, and India to coordinate strategy on China with the 10-member ASEAN and three other regional powers. UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Liz Truss stated at a G7 news conference that they are concerned about China's coercive economic policies.

Blinken also stated that the US would strengthen its military and economic ties with partner countries in the Indo-Pacific region. He also stressed that Washington is not attempting to force countries to choose between the US and China, nor is it seeking conflict with China, according to Al Jazeera. He criticised Beijing's aggressive measures from Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia, and from the Mekong River to the Pacific Islands.

