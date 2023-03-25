US Will Do Everything To Save Americans In Syria, Intends No Conflict With Iran: Joe Biden

The United States will do everything to protect its soldiers in Syria and other parts of the country, said US President Joe Biden, adding that his country does not seek conflict with Iran. Biden's statement came after a US contractor was killed and six Americans were injured in an attack blamed on groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

America is ready to "act forcefully to protect our people. That's exactly what happened last night," said Biden after the incident.

Biden warns of strong response

Biden is on an official trip to Canada this week, where the US President met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and held discussions on various issues including the current status of progress made under the Roadmap for a Renewed US-Canada Partnership. While addressing the media, Biden also spoke on the attack on American personnel in Syria and warned of strong and forceful response.

"And to make no mistake: The United States does not -- does not, I emphasize seek conflict with Iran but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people," said Biden while addressing the media in a joint statement with the Candian President Justin Trudeau on Friday. He also said that US national security teams were on their way over there about the attack in Syria on Thursday.

"An Iranian-backed militant group used an unmanned aerial vehicle to strike one of the US facilities, causing several American casualties. One of our citizens tragically died in that attack," said Biden.

Biden also extended his condolences to the families of the Americans who died in the attack. He said, "My heart and my deepest condolences go out to the family of the American we lost, and we wish a speedy recovery for those who are wounded."

He added that he is grateful to the service members for carrying out the response in such an effective manner. The US will continue to keep its effort to counter terrorist threats in the region, in partnerships with Canada and other members of the coalition, to defeat ISIS, he said.

Image: AP