US Will Hunt Down North Korea-linked Hackers Who Stole $620m In Cryptocurrency Heist

Nearly a week after the FBI accused North Korean hackers of burgling $620 million in cryptocurrency from players of the online game Axie Infinity, a top White House official said that the Biden administration would work to fight against cryptocurrency laundering schemes. Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the US President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, who is currently on a visit to New York, while addressing a virtual press conference, said that the US will work to bring the "cryptocurrency world" under the radar of anti-money laundering act. She added that the stolen cryptocurrency was used to strengthen North Korea's weapons program.

"The system of anti-money laundering which we have built together globally in the fiat currency world must now be brought into the cryptocurrency world," NK News quoted Neuberger as saying during the presser.

Notably, her statement came after the FBI claimed it has found some links to the Korean hackers and the purchase of some weapons. It said that the agency will continue to combat malicious cyber activity including, the threat posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the United States. "Through our investigation, we were able to confirm Lazarus Group and APT38, cyber actors associated with the DPRK, are responsible for the theft of $620 million in Ethereum reported on March 29," read the statement. "The FBI, in coordination with Treasury and other US government partners, will continue to expose and combat the DPRK’s use of illicit activities – including cybercrime and cryptocurrency theft – to generate revenue for the regime," added the statement.

Biden administration will hunt down Korean hackers, says Neuberger

Meanwhile, the deputy national security advisor said that the Biden administration will hunt down those who indulged in the illegal activities. According to her, the hackers obfuscate the origin of digital assets and make traditional financial forensics much more difficult to investigate. Citing security firm, Chainalysis, the media outlet said 65% of the DPRK’s stolen funds were laundered in 2021 compared to just 21% in 2019. It is worth mentioning North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has been bolstering the country's nuclear arsenal despite continuous warnings from the West, Japan and South Korea. Recently, it launched its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile. North has also tested a variety of new missiles, including a purported hypersonic weapon and its first launch since 2017 of an intermediate-range missile capable of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific.