US Will No Longer Deport People ‘solely Because They’re Undocumented’: Homeland Security

Immigration officers can no longer detain and deport people from the US solely because they are undocumented, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas informed on Thursday in a new document that outlined guidance focused on national and border security, as well as public safety.

In the revised guidelines, the Department of Homeland Security stated that the apprehension of the immigrants can no longer be done without ensuring a case-by-case assessment of whether an individual poses a threat to better serve in the interests of justice.

“Secretary Mayorkas held multiple engagements with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) workforce and leadership across the country, as well as with a range of stakeholders including law enforcement, civic, and community leaders to inform the new guidance,” the Homeland Security stated. It added that the new laws will become effective from 29 November 2021, and Secretary Mayorkas is expected to issue additional immigration-related policy memos in the coming weeks.

These new guidelines will enable @DHSgov to most effectively accomplish our law enforcement mission and, at the same time, advance our country’s well-being by recognizing the invaluable contributions of millions of individuals who are part of the fabric of our communities. https://t.co/kiw9od2tGc — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) September 30, 2021

“For the first time, our guidelines will, in the pursuit of public safety, require an assessment of the individual and take into account the totality of the facts and circumstances,” Secretary Mayorkas said in a press release by DHS on September 30.

“As we strive to provide immigrants with a path to status, we will not work in conflict by spending resources seeking to remove those who do not pose a threat and, in fact, make our Nation stronger,’ he added.

.@SecMayorkas today announced DHS will take steps to better focus its resources on the apprehension and removal of noncitizens who are a threat to our national security, public safety, and border security.https://t.co/SdmD91I5tq — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 30, 2021

More than 11 million undocumented immigrants 'contributing members' in US

According to the US DHS, the new guidelines are a break from a categorical approach to enforcement, and will now require an assessment of the individual by the officers, and the totality of the facts and circumstances as to why the immigrant poses a threat. The new rules were rolled out as the DHS believes that more than 11 million undocumented or otherwise removable non-citizens in the United States have been, in fact, contributing members of the society.

US’ immigration enforcement guidelines’ focus is to protect the civil rights and civil liberties of the immigrants. Any non-citizens’ race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity, national origin, political associations, or exercise of First Amendment rights cannot be the factor in deciding to take enforcement action, Homeland Security stressed.