US Will Not Give Consent To Israel For West Bank Annexations For 'some Time'

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner has said on Monday, August 17 that the United States will not provide consent to Israeli annexations in the occupied West bank for ‘some time’ and noted that the US government is choosing to focus on the normalisation of recently signed Israel-UAE deal. In a telephonic oppress briefing, Kushner reportedly said that the Israeli government has agreed to not go ahead with the settlements without US’ agreement and right now the focus ‘has to be on’ implementing the new peace deal.

The United Arab Emirates has said that its developments in relations with Israel put paid to an annexation plan that made Palestinians furious because they want the West Bank for the future state. Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced to halt the disputed plan of West Bank annexation. But added that he would need the approval of Israel’s biggest ally prior to the establishments. And Kushner has assured that it won’t be given for the time being.

Read - Netanyahu Announces Israel Preparing For Direct Flights To UAE Via Saudi Arabia

Senior White House adviser also talked about the importance of interchange to occur between Israel and the UAE and how the US wants Israel to focus on creating the new alliances. The US-UAE-Israel joint statement on the normalisation of the deal had said that Israel has agreed to ‘suspend’ the annexation plan. Shortly after signing the agreement, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash had reportedly said that they are aiming at ‘stopping’ the entire plan.

Read - Palestinian PM Rejects US-brokered Israel-UAE Pact

Kushner slammed Palestinian leaders

Palestinian leaders, who condemned the Gulf power on signing a deal with Israel, were slammed by Kushner. White House senior adviser said that the credibility of the Palestinian leadership has reached an ‘all-time low’ and added that US President Donald Trump’s administration will not ‘chase’ them over a peace agreement if they continue to dismiss American overtures.

“We’re not going to chase the Palestinian leadership,” Kushner said. “Their credibility is just really falling to an all time low and even people who want to help the Palestinians, those people are just saying that you can’t help people who don’t want to help themselves.”

Read - Israeli Forces Shoot, Wound Deaf Palestinian At Checkpoint

Read - After UAE-Israel Deal, Kushner Slams Palestinian Leaders

Inputs/Image: AP