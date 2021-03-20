'US Will Review Gun Laws': Biden-Harris Meet Asian-American Leaders, Denounce Racism

Days after six Asian American women died in a shooting at three massage parlours of Atlanta in Georgia, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have strongly condemned the ongoing ill-doings with the community.They were on their visit to Atlanta where they denounced racism. "Asian Americans have been attacked, blamed, scapegoated and harrassed. They are being verbally assaulted and abused, physically assaulted and killed," said Biden and added that "hate can have no safe habour in America."



Biden's statement comes after the police in Atlanta said that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot the women from three parlours, owing to the "sex-addiction" that apparently drove him on a rampage, lashing out at those women whom he considered as sources of temptation, the police hinted. While an investigation into the matter is underway, the confession recorded by Robert with the police led to massive outrage and the community has now demanded stringent action by the Biden government, to stop attacks on Asian Americans.



Biden met the Asian American legislators recently and stressed that these shootings reveal the reality of the ongoing "public health crisis of gun violence in America." The Biden administration had promised that it will accelerate reforms for gun laws in the US as soon as it comes to power. However, with rising cases of attacks on Asian Americans, Biden administration has come under scrutiny from his own party.



We’ve always known words have consequences. It is the ‘coronavirus.’ Full stop: Biden

Biden and Harris also criticised former President Donald Trump for repeatedly referring to the coronavirus as the "china-virus." It has to be noted that a few cases of attacks on Asian Americans were allegedly due to the alleged hate for the community, that found a place in America after Trump time and again called it "China virus." Many such events of attacks on Asian Americans have been reported in past one year. Biden condemned calling Covid-19 a virus from any nation and said "We’ve always known words have consequences. It is the ‘coronavirus.’ Full stop,” he noted.



Everyone has the right to be recognised as an American here: Harris

Harris who also addressed the community leaders said, "The President and I will not be silent and we won't stand by. Racism is real in America and it has always been. Xenophobia and Sexism are also real here and have always been there in America." She said that "everyone has the right to be recognised as an American here and not as the other, not as them, but as us," she clarified.



What do the community representatives feel?



Chinese American Democrat, State Sen. Michelle Au said she was moved by the words of Harris. She was quoted by the Associated Press as saying "Not only that she was there listening to us, but that she also understood these issues in a very intimate way, that in some ways you can’t teach, that you can’t teach that sort of lived experience. So we felt that she was going to be an incredible advocate on our behalf in the White House."



While Georgia Rep. Marvin Lim who was also one of the Asian American leaders who met with Biden observed "We really talked about the grief people are feeling, the fear people are feeling, the possible responses to that. The discussion felt very affirming," he added.

