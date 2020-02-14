'US Willing To Fulfil India's Energy Demand,' Says White House Official

A top White House official said that the United States is willing to fulfil India’s energy requirements since both countries have much greater potential in the key sector. Larry Kudlow, the economic advisor to US President Donald Trump, told reporters at the White House on February 13 that New Delhi and Washington are continuing the trade talks.

When Kudlow was asked whether the US will increase energy export to India, the 72-year-old financial analyst said, "Could be, hope so. Let's remove all the barriers. They (Indians) need energy. We have the energy.”

Referring to bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kudlow said that the United States has assured of meeting energy requirements of India.

Earlier, the White House confirmed Trump’s maiden visit to India, accompanied by the First Lady Melania Trump, on February 24-25. The White House, in a tweet, said that the trip will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership highlighting the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight for the upcoming visit of Trump and Melania and said that India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the ‘very special’ visit will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship.

Ahead of Trump’s visit, US-India Business Council (USIBC) hosted a reception for Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States, at the US Chamber on February 13. “The future for people in both the US and India and the world at large, cannot be shaped by government alone. As a strong bridge builder and force multiplier, (USIBC) remains integral to the success of both governments,” said Sandhu at the event.

'Big-ticket defence purchases'

USIBC President Nisha Biswal, in a statement, said that it will be a busy month as negotiators try to wrap up a U.S.-India trade agreement and officials prepare for the President's trip to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, featuring a Howdy Modi-style mega-event. “While in India, President Trump is also expected to announce several deals, including new big-ticket defence purchases,” she added.

(With PTI inputs)