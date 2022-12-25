US Winter Storm Death Toll Reaches 28 As Millions Endure Blizzards & Freezing Temperatures

At least 28 people lost their lives and around 8,000 flights have been cancelled since Friday as the Winter storm wrecks havoc in parts of the US. Several parts of the America, including Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin, have reported deaths due to the storm.

Almost 60% of the US population has been affected by the storm in one way or another. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings and advisories. On Sunday, Sputnik reported that around 3,80,000 American homes and businesses are witnessing power outages.

The US National Weather Service called the current treacherous storm almost “unprecedented in its scope”. The winter storm toll started rising as the storm stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande River along the border with Mexico. The authorities have also reported that the temperatures in affected regions have been nosediving, making the day-to-day lives of Americans harder.

NSW calls the current conditions ‘life-threatening’

According to the NSW, the US Winter storm is causing “life-threatening cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills”.

According to Sputnik, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz from New York told the media on Saturday that the stormy conditions in the region can continue to remain severe till Sunday. “This is still a life-threatening situation. This is nothing to be trifled with,” said Poloncarz. The County Executive also stressed the fact that the National Guard troops are arriving in the region and conducting rescue operations. The bomb cyclone emerged following an Arctic Blast in the region.