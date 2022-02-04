US Winter Storm Leaves 200,000 Homes Without Power; Airlines Cancel Over 6,000 Flights

As the United States witnessed one of the toughest winter storms, freezing rain and snow snapped the power lines, leaving more than 200,000 homes and businesses in the dark. A foot of snow weighed in parts of the Midwest and rare immeasurable snowfall engulfed parts of Texas. The winter storm also caused an apparent tornado in Alabama, Associated Press reported Thursday. Travellers across the United States faced umpteen challenges as scores of US airlines cancelled more than 6,000 flights scheduled for Thursday or Friday. At the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, authorities shut down the runway as a result of which approximately 1,000 flights were cancelled.

Not only is a massive winter storm brewing over the central, southern, and eastern U.S., but infrared imagery from the #GOESEast 🛰️ this morning is showing that ground temperatures around ND, MN, WI, and Canada are as cold as the blue cloud tops (-30° to -40° F)! Brrr! pic.twitter.com/bXxu7oJlWr — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) February 3, 2022

Heavy snow forecasted throughout southern Rockies

US states of Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, and Ohio lost electricity due to power outages as the storm unleashed on the central US into the South and Northeast by Thursday. Heavy snow was forecasted throughout the southern Rockies to northern New England and massive ice build-up from Texas to Pennsylvania. "We have a lot of real estates covered by winter weather impacts this morning," Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, told AP. "We do have an expansive area of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain occurring,” he added. The states of Ohio, New York, and northern New England were expected to be showered with 12 to 18 inches of snow as the storm moved eastwards.

A plow clears away snow on the airport apron at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan. [Credit: AP]

Hale County Emergency Management Director Russell Weeden told WBRC-TV that the storm had transformed into a tornado that ravaged parts of western Alabama, and killed one resident. It also caused the destruction of a home and injured at least three. The dead woman was found under the rubble. Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini said on Thursday that winter snowstorms were not unusual to the Midwestern states, only in recent years, there had been warmer climates.

An estimated 20 inches of snow covered the southern Rockies. As trees snagged, Tennessee had the highest power outages by midday, particularly in Memphis and surrounding areas in West Tennessee. Due to fallen trees, cars were seen sliding off slick roadways. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, said at a conference that the state’s grid system was holding up and on track and could get residents enough power to get through the storm.