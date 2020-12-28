US Witnesses 226,000 New COVID-19 Cases In A Day Ahead Of New Year Celebrations

The United States of America reported a total of over 226,000 new coronavirus cases on December 26, marking more than two-fold increase from a day before, the latest tally by John Hopkins University stated. On December 25, the country had reported 105, 906 positive cases, however, the number shot up as people celebrated Christmas, often flouting social distance measures. The latest addition has pushed the country to a total of 19,539,263 cases and 340,893 fatalities, making it the worst affected nation on the map.

America’s largest state California remains the worst affected reporting over 2,143,612 cases and 24,233 fatalities as of now. It is followed by Texas, which has reported over 1,675,949 cases and 27,168 death. Florida, which saw large masses travelling despite increased infection rate reported over 1,271,979 cases and 21,213 deaths. In addendum, New York and Illinois, with 960,528 and 937,909 cases respectively are also badly affected by the pandemic.

Mandatory testing on Airport

Amid all this, the United States has made it mandatory for all travellers arriving in the country from the United Kingdom to test negative for COVID-19 prior to boarding flights. The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Thursday announced that passengers arriving from the UK must test negative no more than 72 hours before departure to the United States. This comes after the health officials in the UK announced the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 in the country.

The country has approved two COVID-19 vaccines- Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. While the US FDA approved the former on December 11, the latter vaccine candidate received an emergency use authorisation by the United States Food and Drug Administration on December 18. The American pharmaceutical company then supplied the initial doses to the US government, which began administering it across the country to medical professionals as part of the Operation Warp Speed.

Image Credits: AP